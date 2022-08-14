AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.98.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIBRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AIB Group from €2.80 ($2.86) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. AIB Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

