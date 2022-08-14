Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 39.4% in July

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 2,099,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,379. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 154,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after buying an additional 446,911 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

