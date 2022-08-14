Alarm.com’s (ALRM) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of ALRM opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $107,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $27,124,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,022 shares of company stock worth $1,772,282 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after buying an additional 115,606 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,172,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

