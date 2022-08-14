Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Lessened by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALB traded up $15.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.46. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

