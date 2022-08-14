Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,338 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE DHR opened at $297.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.71. The company has a market capitalization of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.