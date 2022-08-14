Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,338 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Trading Up 2.3 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Further Reading
