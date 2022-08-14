Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,931 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 256.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $171.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.03 and a 200 day moving average of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.