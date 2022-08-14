Alera Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 179.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $180.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,970. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

