Alera Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV opened at $45.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

