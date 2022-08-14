Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

