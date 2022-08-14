Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 186,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alfi Stock Performance

Shares of ALF opened at $1.49 on Friday. Alfi has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45.

Get Alfi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alfi in the first quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alfi by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alfi by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 5.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alfi Company Profile

Alfi, Inc provides Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for the digital out of home (DOOH) smart advertising segment in the United States. It offers Alfi, an artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS platform that transforms DOOH advertising into real-time audience-based marketing, as well as uses AI and computer vision to detect audience demographics, such as age and gender to serve relevant advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.