Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $2.56 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $94.62 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00117570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00023428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00264904 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00034940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000301 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000110 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,295,126,566 coins and its circulating supply is 6,889,811,041 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

