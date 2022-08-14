Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

