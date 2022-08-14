Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS APELY opened at $19.17 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

