Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Alps Alpine Price Performance
OTCMKTS APELY opened at $19.17 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
