Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Altimmune Stock Performance
ALT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $18.55.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth $63,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
