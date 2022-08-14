Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Update

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Altimmune Stock Performance

ALT opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other Altimmune news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Altimmune news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $448,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,554. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter worth $63,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

