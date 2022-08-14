Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,618 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NYSE MO opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

