Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Aluminum Co. of China Trading Down 0.8 %

ACH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 421,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. Aluminum Co. of China has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Aluminum Co. of China Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Aluminum Co. of China’s payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 719.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.