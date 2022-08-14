Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Purchased by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Ambac Financial Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Ambac Financial Group worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $683.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.03. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

