Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $32.45 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.83, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

