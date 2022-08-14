Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.
NYSE:COLD opened at $32.45 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.83, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
