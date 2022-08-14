AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Stock Performance

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

