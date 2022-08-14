AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $512,792.04

AmonD (AMON) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $512,792.04 and approximately $1,194.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 839,030,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial.

Buying and Selling AmonD

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

