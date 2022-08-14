Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.72 million.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

ASYS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.09. 16,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,464. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth $773,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

