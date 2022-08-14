Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.41

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $5.60. Anaergia shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 7,200 shares traded.

ANRGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Anaergia in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

