Analysts Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) PT at C$61.29

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HDI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$34.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of C$26.92 and a 52-week high of C$49.58. The company has a market cap of C$809.81 million and a P/E ratio of 4.43.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.54 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$816.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$712.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.2700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is 4.38%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

