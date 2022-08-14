Analysts Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT at $60.20

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($60.20) to €56.00 ($57.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale cut HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Monday, August 1st.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

