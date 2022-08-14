AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.
In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 448.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
