ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ANGLE from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 231 ($2.79) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

ANGLE Stock Down 0.2 %

ANGLE stock opened at 8.50 on Friday. ANGLE has a one year low of 8.50 and a one year high of 21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 12.37 and its 200 day moving average is 13.95.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

