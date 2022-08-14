Anne Fortin Sells 350 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total value of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,710,261.04.

Intact Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$192.11 on Friday. Intact Financial Co. has a 1-year low of C$158.00 and a 1-year high of C$193.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$183.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$182.09.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.84 by C$4.45. The business had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.9300005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFC. Barclays decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$214.21.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

