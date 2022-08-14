Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 68.79%.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

APDN traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $3.70. 4,027,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,774,652. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

