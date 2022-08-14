AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $53.00 at BTIG Research

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.14. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 309,385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in AppLovin by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.