Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Insider Acquires £4,917.64 in Stock

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating) insider Guy Paul C. Parsons purchased 17,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £4,917.64 ($5,942.05).

Appreciate Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:APP opened at GBX 29.60 ($0.36) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.18. Appreciate Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.10 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 31.80 ($0.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,480.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Appreciate Group alerts:

Appreciate Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site; and corporate gift card that offers a range of VIP experiences and group travel deals for corporate customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.