APYSwap (APYS) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

APYSwap (APYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $517,348.33 and $93,098.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About APYSwap
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
APYSwap Coin Trading
