Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.29.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,773,000 after purchasing an additional 148,811 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,828,000 after buying an additional 457,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,106 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.