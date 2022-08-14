Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 7th

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

