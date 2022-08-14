Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

ANET traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,220. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $217,882. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,052 shares of company stock valued at $75,489,488 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

