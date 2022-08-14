Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 442.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARLUF opened at $24.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. Aristocrat Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aristocrat Leisure in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.
