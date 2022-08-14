Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $6,674,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.3% during the first quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $189.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $189.56. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,883 shares of company stock worth $6,737,651. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

