Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $397,446,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,683,000 after acquiring an additional 685,476 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,192,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274,966 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

