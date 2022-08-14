AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Trimmed by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 899.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,038,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,834,202 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after buying an additional 1,047,821 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of -162.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.12. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

