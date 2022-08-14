AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.27 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.