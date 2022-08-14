Aurox Hits One Day Volume of $250,331.00 (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.48 or 0.00104664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and $250,331.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurox has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurox alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,348.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00126916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036182 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064458 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Buying and Selling Aurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.