Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.1 %

ALV opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 75.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,778 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,062,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 36,143.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,881,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Further Reading

