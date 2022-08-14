Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Update

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,300 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 776,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.9 %

AVY stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.47. 296,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.63. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.