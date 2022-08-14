Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 3,292 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.39 and a 52 week high of $153.04.

