Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock opened at $171.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.70. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

