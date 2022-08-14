Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 248 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

