Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 660 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Biogen by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $220.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

