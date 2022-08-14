Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $54.79 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $63.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03.

