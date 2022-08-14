Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 7,292 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,514 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,696,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,736 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

