AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 14.7% in July

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.05 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
