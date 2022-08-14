AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 14.7% in July

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXIM opened at $0.05 on Friday. AXIM Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get AXIM Biotechnologies alerts:

About AXIM Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and oncology. The company is developing rapid diagnostic tests, which measure the levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from attaching to human cells; serological diagnostic test, which detect neutralizing antibodies that measure adaptive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus; and tests for management of COVID-19 Patients to detect biomarkers related to inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIM Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.