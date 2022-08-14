AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Up 57.1% in July

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 331,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in AZZ by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AZZ by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. AZZ has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AZZ will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

